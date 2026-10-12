LIVE: Governor DeSantis to hold press conference in Pensacola as recovery from Isaias continues

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Pensacola as recovery continues after Isaias.

Governor DeSantis’ press office said he will brief the media at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12.

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Fewer than 150,000 people in the Panhandle remain without power after Hurricane Isaias made landfall Oct. 9.

In a press conference on Oct. 11, DeSantis said the storm caused widespread damage across Northwest Florida. He said the damage came primarily from falling trees, debris, and other wind damage, not storm surge.

WATCH VIDEO of Leon County deputies heading to Santa Rosa County for Isaias recovery

Leon County deputies deploy to Santa Rosa County for Isaias recovery

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