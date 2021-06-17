Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSSEE, Fl. — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting.
It happened around 4AM on Thursday morning at THE Circle K gas station, on North Monroe Street.
One man was hurt. We don't know his condition right now.
Investigators ask that if you witnessed the shooting to please call TPD.
ABC27 will update you on this story as we get more information.
