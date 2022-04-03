Police: Missing Northwest Florida woman found in shallow grave in Alabama

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The body of missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli was found Saturday evening in Alabama, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced Sunday.

Sheriff Johnson said authorities found Carli’s body in a shallow grave inside a barn while executing a search warrant on a property in Alabama. Johnson added Marcus Spanevelo has ties to the property.

An autopsy on Carli's body is set for Monday.

Sunday marks one week since 37-year-old Carli was last seen in Navarre Beach. Authorities arrested her ex-boyfriend Spanevelo Friday night in Tennessee on three charges related to the case.

Carli and Spanevelo met Sunday night at Navarre Beach for a custody exchange of their 4-year-old daughter.

This story was originally reported by ABC affiliate WEAR in Pensacola, Fla.