Missing Florida woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in Tennessee on charges related to case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The ex-boyfriend of missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli has been arrested in Tennessee on multiple charges related to the case.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office announced just before 5 p.m. Saturday that Marcus Spanevelo is in custody. The Maury County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee tells ABC affiliate WEAR in Pensacola he was booked into jail Friday night around 11 p.m.

Spanevelo was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Maury County, according to the TBI. He is being held on the following charges:



Tampering with Evidence

Giving False Information Concerning a Missing Persons Investigation

Destruction of Evidence

"Spanevelo was arrested based on a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes warrant which was signed by a Judge," the sheriff's office says in a Facebook post.

The case remains an active investigation.

"We are cautious as to the information being released due to the sensitivity of this case. Search efforts for Cassi Carli remain underway. The mutual child is still safe," the post states.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

Carli, 37, was officially reported missing and endangered by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after last being seen on Sunday.

Carli disappeared after a scheduled custody exchange of her and Spanevelo's 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, in the parking lot of Juana’s Pagodas restaurant at Navarre Beach. Deputies found Carli's vehicle nearby on Tuesday with some of her personal belongings inside.

Santa Rosa County investigators interviewed Spanevelo on Wednesday after locating him and Saylor in Birmingham, Alabama. The investigators then returned to Santa Rosa County.

Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference on Thursday that they were "intent" on speaking with Spanevelo again since he was the last known person to see Carli.

Carli's father texted Carli Sunday night asking about her whereabouts. A few hours later, he received a text message from her phone stating she was having car and phone troubles. She added that she was staying at Spanevelo's home for the night.

More text messages show Spanevelo told Carli's father around 5:30 p.m. Monday that she asked him to drop her off "in the middle of nowhere in Destin" so she could go to her friend's home. That friend later told WEAR that Carli never arrived at her home. Spanevelo added that he left with Saylor and that Carli's car was in Navarre.

Friends, family and citizens have been conducting organized searches for Carli in the Navarre Beach area since Monday. Local businesses as well as Escambia Search and Rescue have joined in. The latest search took place on Saturday.

Carli's whereabouts are still unknown. A $3,000 reward is available for any tips to Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers that leads to closure in the case. Call 850-437-STOP.

This story was originally reported by ABC affiliate WEAR in Pensacola, Fla.