Authorities looking for missing woman after car found at Navarre Beach

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — A search is underway Tuesday in Navarre for missing and endangered woman Cassie Carli.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Carli, 37, was last seen on Navarre Beach Sunday evening. Deputies recovered her vehicle Tuesday morning at Juana's Boat Ramp on Navarre Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SRCSO Major Crimes Unit at 850-983-1190. The FDLE is assisting in the search and investigation.

Sam Porter and WEAR



Sam Porter, a friend of Carli's, told ABC affiliate WEAR Tuesday afternoon more details of her disappearance.

Porter said Carli was scheduled to meet with her 4-year-old daughter's father Sunday at 7 p.m. at Navarre Beach near Juana's Grill to exchange custody of the child.

According to Porter, about three hours later, Carli's father received a text message from Carli's phone saying she was having car and phone trouble. No one has heard from her since.

Porter says the child's father told Carli's father that he dropped her off at Porter's house, which Porter says was not true.

Porter says friends and family reported Carli missing Monday and began their search.

Friends returned to the area Tuesday morning as authorities located her vehicle.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Porter says the location of Carli, her daughter and the daughter's father is unknown.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Porter and friends organized a search party to canvass the area. They are asking for help from the public.

"We will be in this area until the sun goes down," Porter said.

A candlelight vigil took place Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the parking lot near Juana's Boat Ramp on Navarre Beach.

Carli is approximately 5'5" and 150 lbs.

"I am very hopeful. Cassie is a fighter," Porter said. "There are a lot of prayers going up for Cassie right now."

This story was originally reported by ABC affiliate WEAR based in Pensacola, Fla.