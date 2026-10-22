Leon County voter guide: Every local race and referendum on the ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County voters will decide several local races and ballot measures in addition to statewide contests during the Nov. 3 election.
Tallahassee Mayor
- Jeremy Matlow
- Loranne Ausley
Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3
- PJ Perez
- Tom Derzypolski
Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5
- Dianne Williams-Cox
- Dot Inman-Johnson
Leon County Commission
District 3
- C.B. Lorch
- Rick Minor
District 5
- David Hawkins
- David O'Keefe
At-Large Group 2
- Nick Maddox
Leon County Charter Amendments
- County Ordinance to Prevail Over Municipal Ordinances
- Uniform Street Naming, Renaming, and Property Numbering Standards
- Affirmation of Human Dignity
- Remove and Replace Outdated Statutory References
- Affirmation of County’s Commitment to Historically Underserved and Vulnerable Populations
Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.
School Measures
- School District Referendum Continuing Sales Surtax to Fund School Safety, Technology, Transportation and Facilities Improvements
- School Board Ad Valorem Levy to Improve Teacher Compensation, School Safety and School Enrichment Programs
Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.
Other Measure
- Advisory Referendum to Pursue County-City Consolidation Plan Under Leon County Government Structure and Leadership
(Straw Poll)
Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.
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