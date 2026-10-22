Leon County voter guide: Every local race and referendum on the ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County voters will decide several local races and ballot measures in addition to statewide contests during the Nov. 3 election.

Tallahassee Mayor

Jeremy Matlow

Loranne Ausley

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3

PJ Perez

Tom Derzypolski

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5

Dianne Williams-Cox

Dot Inman-Johnson

Leon County Commission

District 3

C.B. Lorch

Rick Minor

District 5

David Hawkins

David O'Keefe

At-Large Group 2

Nick Maddox

Leon County Charter Amendments

County Ordinance to Prevail Over Municipal Ordinances

Uniform Street Naming, Renaming, and Property Numbering Standards

Affirmation of Human Dignity

Remove and Replace Outdated Statutory References

Affirmation of County’s Commitment to Historically Underserved and Vulnerable Populations

Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.

School Measures

School District Referendum Continuing Sales Surtax to Fund School Safety, Technology, Transportation and Facilities Improvements

School Board Ad Valorem Levy to Improve Teacher Compensation, School Safety and School Enrichment Programs

Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.

Other Measure

Advisory Referendum to Pursue County-City Consolidation Plan Under Leon County Government Structure and Leadership

(Straw Poll)

Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

