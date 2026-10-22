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Leon County voter guide: Every local race and referendum on the ballot

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Wendi Lane
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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County voters will decide several local races and ballot measures in addition to statewide contests during the Nov. 3 election.

Tallahassee Mayor

  • Jeremy Matlow
  • Loranne Ausley

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3

  • PJ Perez
  • Tom Derzypolski

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5

  • Dianne Williams-Cox
  • Dot Inman-Johnson

Leon County Commission

District 3

  • C.B. Lorch
  • Rick Minor

District 5

  • David Hawkins
  • David O'Keefe

At-Large Group 2

  • Nick Maddox

Leon County Charter Amendments

  • County Ordinance to Prevail Over Municipal Ordinances
  • Uniform Street Naming, Renaming, and Property Numbering Standards
  • Affirmation of Human Dignity
  • Remove and Replace Outdated Statutory References
  • Affirmation of County’s Commitment to Historically Underserved and Vulnerable Populations

Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.

School Measures

  • School District Referendum Continuing Sales Surtax to Fund School Safety, Technology, Transportation and Facilities Improvements
  • School Board Ad Valorem Levy to Improve Teacher Compensation, School Safety and School Enrichment Programs

Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.

Other Measure

  • Advisory Referendum to Pursue County-City Consolidation Plan Under Leon County Government Structure and Leadership
    (Straw Poll)

Voters can find information at LeonVotes.gov.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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