DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Georgia has chosen its next governor, and the outcome is making history across the nation.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia governor's race, becomes nation's first Black woman governor

Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms has been declared the winner of the governor's race, defeating Republican Rick Jackson. She will be the first Black woman to lead Georgia and the first Black woman elected governor in the country.

Bottoms will also be the first Democrat elected governor in Georgia in more than 20 years.

According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State, Bottoms received over 2.2 million votes, while Jackson received about 1.9 million.

She will take over the governor's office from Brian Kemp, who is finishing his second term.

Bottoms previously served as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022. Now she will move from city government to the state's top executive office.

Her campaign included plans to address housing costs, job growth, and the rising cost of living.

Bottoms is expected to be sworn into office in January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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