SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Jeremy Matlow has been elected the next mayor of the city of Tallahassee following a tight race that remained neck and neck for the majority of the night.

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Jeremy Matlow wins Tallahassee mayoral race in tight contest, pledges fresh priorities for the city

Matlow took the win with 50% of the votes — a total of 36,610 — edging out Loranne Ausley, who finished at 49% with 35,363 votes.

"Oh man, it feels incredible," Matlow said."This has been a year-long campaign and we've been knocking doors, talking to voters for an entire year. So, to come away with the win tonight, I think shows that people are ready for a change and happy to be elected today."

When I asked Matlow what's next for him and the city, he outlined a plan focused on collaboration and community priorities.

"I think we need to, anybody who's serious about making Tallahassee a better place, invite them to be back in, meet with the new city commission, sit down with them, learn their priorities, and put together an agenda that works for everyday people," Matlow said.

He also pointed to the issues at the center of his campaign.

"I think people believed in what we campaigned on and that was that we are going to make our city look after our neighborhoods, look at public infrastructure, get away from the insider backroom deals that we've been seeing, and from day one we want to show people that we're serious about those efforts, so we're going to roll out some of our larger priorities that we campaigned on and see people, show the people that we're getting to work right away," Matlow said.

Matlow says he plans to celebrate the win after Tuesday night.

He will meet with the winners of the city races at the city's Commission Reorganization Meeting on Nov. 16.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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