GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — With early voting underway in Gadsden County, residents are weighing a proposal that could change how much some homeowners pay in property taxes.

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Gadsden County wraps up community meetings on Amendment 3 as early voting continues

The county has been holding community meetings to explain Amendment 3 and what it could mean for local services.

Neighbors gathered at the Chattahoochee Senior Center for the final meeting in a series held across Gadsden County. The goal was to help residents understand the proposal, which could provide additional property-tax relief for qualifying homeowners.

But while some homeowners could see savings, residents also raised questions about how a reduction in property-tax revenue could affect local government budgets and the services people depend on.

Dr. Kathryn Williams, a Chattahoochee resident who attended the meeting, said she wanted to understand how the proposal could affect her community and the county.

“I wanted to learn specifically what are the impacts to my own community and to this county especially a county that has so much need. And so what services really are going to be impacted and what are the numbers we’re looking at,” Williams said.

Property taxes help fund services such as public safety, road maintenance and other local government needs. If revenue declines, local leaders could face decisions about how to balance their budgets while continuing to provide those services.

For some neighbors, the meeting was an opportunity to get answers before voting. Ann Williams, another Chattahoochee resident, said she wanted to understand Amendment 3 before making her decision.

“I wanted to wait because I wanted to understand about Amendment 3. Because as I said earlier I didn’t quite understand and I did not realize that this monster is as large as it is that it is going to effect the amount of areas that it will effect,” Williams said.

The Chattahoochee meeting wrapped up the county’s series of community discussions, giving residents another opportunity to ask questions about the proposal as early voting continues ahead of the November 3 election.

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