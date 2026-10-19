GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Early voting is underway in Gadsden County ahead of the November 3 general election, giving registered voters two weeks to cast their ballots before Election Day.

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Early voting begins in Gadsden County ahead of November general election

According to the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections, 31,323 voters are registered in the county. During the primary election, voter turnout was 36.38%.

Early voting runs through November 1, with polling locations open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The early voting period gives residents more flexibility to participate in the election and choose a time that fits their schedules.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections Office in Quincy, the Havana Public Library, the Chattahoochee Public Library or the Midway Fire Station.

Early voting offers residents an opportunity to make their voices heard before Election Day.

Voting allows citizens to help decide who represents them in government and influence decisions that affect their communities.

The general election is Tuesday, November 3. On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned polling place.

For additional information about voting locations, election details and voter resources click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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