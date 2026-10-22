Big Bend voter guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters across North Florida and the Big Bend will decide local races, school board seats, county commission contests and ballot measures in addition to statewide contests during the Nov. 3 election.
Wakulla County
County Commission District 4
- Carrie Hughes (R)
- Beverly Keister (D)
- Patricia Sue Dyszer (NPA)
St. Marks Commission Seat 3
- Corey Ingram
- Crystal McGrath
St. Marks Commission Seat 4
- Jeremy Alday
- Billy Bishop
Voters can find more information on the Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections website.
Gadsden County
County Commission District 4
- Marcella Blocker (R)
- Michael K. Brown (D)
School Board District 2
- Rodney Moore
- Tracey Stallworth
School Capital Outlays Sales Surtax to Improve Safety and Learning Environments
- Yes
- No
Voters can find more information on the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections website.
Jefferson County
County Commission District 4
- Austin Hosford (R)
- Lois Howell-Hunter (D)
Voters can find more information on the Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections website.
Madison County
County Commission District 4
- DeWayne O'Quinn (R)
- Alfred Martin (D)
School Board District 5
- Mike Maurice
- Jonathan L. Mazzella
Voters can find more information on the Madison County Supervisor of Elections website.
Liberty County
County Commission District 2
- Andy Bailey (R)
- Jerome Flowers (D)
County Judge Group 1
- Christopher Bufano
- Laura Wahlquist Parish
Half Cent Sales Surtax for Liberty County Fire Prevention and Suppression Services
- Yes
- No
Voters can find more information on the Liberty County Supervisor of Elections website.
Hamilton County
County Commission District 4
- Travis Erixton (R)
- Annie Pinello (D)
School Board District 4
- Kizzy Burch
- Larry Ogburn Sr.
Voters can find more information on the Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections website.
Suwannee County
County Commission District 2
- Walter Shea DeLoach (R)
- Stefan Blue (D)
Half-Cent Sales Surtax
- Yes
- No
Voters can find more information on the Suwannee County Supervisor of Elections website.
Leon County
Tallahassee Mayor
- Jeremy Matlow
- Loranne Ausley
Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3
- PJ Perez
- Tom Derzypolski
Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5
- Dianne Williams-Cox
- Dot Inman-Johnson
Leon County Commission
District 3
- C.B. Lorch
- Rick Minor
District 5
- David Hawkins
- David O'Keefe
At-Large Group 2
- Nick Maddox
Leon County Charter Amendments
- County Ordinance to Prevail Over Municipal Ordinances
- Uniform Street Naming, Renaming, and Property Numbering Standards
- Affirmation of Human Dignity
- Remove and Replace Outdated Statutory References
- Affirmation of County’s Commitment to Historically Underserved and Vulnerable Populations
School Measures
- School District Referendum Continuing Sales Surtax to Fund School Safety, Technology, Transportation and Facilities Improvements
- School Board Ad Valorem Levy to Improve Teacher Compensation, School Safety and School Enrichment Programs
Other Measure
- Advisory Referendum to Pursue County-City Consolidation Plan Under Leon County Government Structure and Leadership (Straw Poll)
Voters can find more information on the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website.
Voters should review their county-specific sample ballot before voting because ballot content varies by address, district and municipality.
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