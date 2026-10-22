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Big Bend voter guide

A county-by-county guide to major races and ballot questions across the Big Bend.
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Wendi Lane
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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters across North Florida and the Big Bend will decide local races, school board seats, county commission contests and ballot measures in addition to statewide contests during the Nov. 3 election.

Wakulla County

County Commission District 4

  • Carrie Hughes (R)
  • Beverly Keister (D)
  • Patricia Sue Dyszer (NPA)

St. Marks Commission Seat 3

  • Corey Ingram
  • Crystal McGrath

St. Marks Commission Seat 4

  • Jeremy Alday
  • Billy Bishop

Voters can find more information on the Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections website.

Gadsden County

County Commission District 4

  • Marcella Blocker (R)
  • Michael K. Brown (D)

School Board District 2

  • Rodney Moore
  • Tracey Stallworth

School Capital Outlays Sales Surtax to Improve Safety and Learning Environments

  • Yes
  • No

Voters can find more information on the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections website.

Jefferson County

County Commission District 4

  • Austin Hosford (R)
  • Lois Howell-Hunter (D)

Voters can find more information on the Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections website.

Madison County

County Commission District 4

  • DeWayne O'Quinn (R)
  • Alfred Martin (D)

School Board District 5

  • Mike Maurice
  • Jonathan L. Mazzella

Voters can find more information on the Madison County Supervisor of Elections website.

Liberty County

County Commission District 2

  • Andy Bailey (R)
  • Jerome Flowers (D)

County Judge Group 1

  • Christopher Bufano
  • Laura Wahlquist Parish

Half Cent Sales Surtax for Liberty County Fire Prevention and Suppression Services

  • Yes
  • No

Voters can find more information on the Liberty County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hamilton County

County Commission District 4

  • Travis Erixton (R)
  • Annie Pinello (D)

School Board District 4

  • Kizzy Burch
  • Larry Ogburn Sr.

Voters can find more information on the Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections website.

Suwannee County

County Commission District 2

  • Walter Shea DeLoach (R)
  • Stefan Blue (D)

Half-Cent Sales Surtax

  • Yes
  • No

Voters can find more information on the Suwannee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Leon County

Tallahassee Mayor

  • Jeremy Matlow
  • Loranne Ausley

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3

  • PJ Perez
  • Tom Derzypolski

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5

  • Dianne Williams-Cox
  • Dot Inman-Johnson

Leon County Commission

District 3

  • C.B. Lorch
  • Rick Minor

District 5

  • David Hawkins
  • David O'Keefe

At-Large Group 2

  • Nick Maddox

Leon County Charter Amendments

  • County Ordinance to Prevail Over Municipal Ordinances
  • Uniform Street Naming, Renaming, and Property Numbering Standards
  • Affirmation of Human Dignity
  • Remove and Replace Outdated Statutory References
  • Affirmation of County’s Commitment to Historically Underserved and Vulnerable Populations

School Measures

  • School District Referendum Continuing Sales Surtax to Fund School Safety, Technology, Transportation and Facilities Improvements
  • School Board Ad Valorem Levy to Improve Teacher Compensation, School Safety and School Enrichment Programs

Other Measure

  • Advisory Referendum to Pursue County-City Consolidation Plan Under Leon County Government Structure and Leadership (Straw Poll)

Voters can find more information on the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website.

Voters should review their county-specific sample ballot before voting because ballot content varies by address, district and municipality.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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