Big Bend voter guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voters across North Florida and the Big Bend will decide local races, school board seats, county commission contests and ballot measures in addition to statewide contests during the Nov. 3 election.

Wakulla County

County Commission District 4

Carrie Hughes (R)

Beverly Keister (D)

Patricia Sue Dyszer (NPA)

St. Marks Commission Seat 3

Corey Ingram

Crystal McGrath

St. Marks Commission Seat 4

Jeremy Alday

Billy Bishop

Voters can find more information on the Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections website.

Gadsden County

County Commission District 4

Marcella Blocker (R)

Michael K. Brown (D)

School Board District 2

Rodney Moore

Tracey Stallworth

School Capital Outlays Sales Surtax to Improve Safety and Learning Environments

Yes

No

Voters can find more information on the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections website.

Jefferson County

County Commission District 4

Austin Hosford (R)

Lois Howell-Hunter (D)

Voters can find more information on the Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections website.

Madison County

County Commission District 4

DeWayne O'Quinn (R)

Alfred Martin (D)

School Board District 5

Mike Maurice

Jonathan L. Mazzella

Voters can find more information on the Madison County Supervisor of Elections website.

Liberty County

County Commission District 2

Andy Bailey (R)

Jerome Flowers (D)

County Judge Group 1

Christopher Bufano

Laura Wahlquist Parish

Half Cent Sales Surtax for Liberty County Fire Prevention and Suppression Services

Yes

No

Voters can find more information on the Liberty County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hamilton County

County Commission District 4

Travis Erixton (R)

Annie Pinello (D)

School Board District 4

Kizzy Burch

Larry Ogburn Sr.

Voters can find more information on the Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections website.

Suwannee County

County Commission District 2

Walter Shea DeLoach (R)

Stefan Blue (D)

Half-Cent Sales Surtax

Yes

No

Voters can find more information on the Suwannee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Leon County

Tallahassee Mayor

Jeremy Matlow

Loranne Ausley

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3

PJ Perez

Tom Derzypolski

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 5

Dianne Williams-Cox

Dot Inman-Johnson

Leon County Commission

District 3

C.B. Lorch

Rick Minor

District 5

David Hawkins

David O'Keefe

At-Large Group 2

Nick Maddox

Leon County Charter Amendments

County Ordinance to Prevail Over Municipal Ordinances

Uniform Street Naming, Renaming, and Property Numbering Standards

Affirmation of Human Dignity

Remove and Replace Outdated Statutory References

Affirmation of County’s Commitment to Historically Underserved and Vulnerable Populations

School Measures

School District Referendum Continuing Sales Surtax to Fund School Safety, Technology, Transportation and Facilities Improvements

School Board Ad Valorem Levy to Improve Teacher Compensation, School Safety and School Enrichment Programs

Other Measure

Advisory Referendum to Pursue County-City Consolidation Plan Under Leon County Government Structure and Leadership (Straw Poll)

Voters can find more information on the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website.

Voters should review their county-specific sample ballot before voting because ballot content varies by address, district and municipality.

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