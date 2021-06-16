TPD investigating fatal early morning North Meridian Rd.crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A fatal wreck shut down travel between Summerbrooke Drive and Oak Grove Road in North Tallahassee early Wednesday morning.

Tallahassee Police are investigating the wreck that happened around 1:30 a.m. A tow truck removed an SUV with major damages from the scene.

One man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries. There were no passengers in the car.

The intersection will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Leon County Commissioners recently approved plans to add markers to help improve safety and prevent accidents on that stretch of road.

Investigators say if you were traveling in the area and saw what happened, please contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.