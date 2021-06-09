Leon County Commissioners approve safety improvements for Meridian Rd.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a unanimous 7-0 vote, commissioners have agreed to install more signage and reflectors along the more dangerous stretches of Meridian Road.

Commissioner Brian Welch pulled to the forefront of discussion at this evening's meeting.

Doubling as a local school teacher, Welch reminded listeners of the more than a dozen teens at nearby Child's High School involved in car crash over the 22 years the school has been in service. One of them happened earlier this year, leaving two teens dead, and families in intense mourning.

“As we see more traffic in northeast Leon County and we continue to grow," said Welch, "I just want to encourage folks to slow down, pay attention. We have a lot of young drivers on the road all over our county.”

Welch has been working with commissioners towards these improvements since April 13th.

The bulk of the improvement spans Meridian between Gardner and Summerbrooke roads.