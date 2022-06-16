Sentencing date for Katherine Magbanua set

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Leon County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller office records, sentencing for Katherine Magbanua has been set for July 29 in a Leon County courtroom.

Magbanua was found guilty by a jury May 27 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

The state attorney’s office alleged Magbanua was the point person in a murder-for-hire that led to the murder of Florida State University professor Dan Markel in July 2014.

Markel was shot and killed outside his Tallahassee home.

Sigfredo Garcia was found guilty in Oct. 2019 for killing Markel.

Magbanua's first trial in Oct. 2019 ended in a mistrial. The retrial began last month.

Charles “Charlie” Adelson was arrested in April in south Florida and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder of Markel.

Adelson is accused by the state of being part of a murder-for-hire plot against Markel.

Adelson is the former brother-in-law of Markel.

Prior to his death, a divorce between Markel and Adelson’s sister - Wendi Adelson - was finalized.

Court records note Charlie Adelson's next court date is July 29.