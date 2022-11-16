Leon County judge grants order for Katherine Magbanua to meet with state attorney in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Katherine Magbanua, who was found guilty of her role in a murder-for-hire plot against Dan Markel, is scheduled to return to Leon County later this month.

According to a document filed with the Leon County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Office, a Leon County judge Wednesday approved Magbanua’s transfer from a state prison facility to the state attorney’s office in Leon County for a Proffer meeting on or before Nov. 28 through Nov. 30.

A Proffer is an arrangement to provide information to the state prosecution.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office will receive Magbanua from the Florida Department of Corrections prior to her meeting at the state attorney's office.

Magbanua is referred to as a witness in the court document. After the meeting, she will be transported back to a state prison facility.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Magbanua is housed at Ocala’s Lowell Correctional Institution, which is a facility for women and youth offenders.

Magbanua was found guilty May 27 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder for her role in the July 2014 death of Markel, who was a Florida State University law professor.

She was sentenced to life in prison July 29.

Magbanua was linked to be the go-between Sigfredo Garcia and Charles “Charlie” Adelson.

Garcia was found guilty of killing Markel in October 2019 and is serving a life sentence in state prison for the homicide.

In court documents, Adelson, who is the former brother-in-law of Markel, is accused of being part of the murder-for-hire plot.

Adelson was arrested April 21 in south Florida and is facing first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder charges.

His trial is expected to occur next year.