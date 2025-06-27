Governor Ron Desantis signs the so-called 'Kill the Drill' bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — A big win for environmentalists, fisheries, and others concerned about the potential impact of drilling for oil and gas in Florida waters.



Thursday, Governor Ron Desantis signed HB 1143

The so-called "Kill the Drill" bill passed unanimously in the House

It requires Florida's Department of Environmental Protection to balance the potential of harm to coastal areas with protective measures in place, when considering permits for oil and gas activities.

It regulates drilling for oil or gas within 10 miles of a national estuarine research reserve, or NERR. That includes the Apalachicola NERR. According to the bill, the Apalachicola NERR is one of the most productive estuarine systems in the northern hemisphere. Not only is it a major foraging are for migratory birds, but it supports the local fishing industry, which bill analysts say is worth $14 million to $16 million a year.

ABC 27 has previously reported on concerns with plans to drill in the area.

In April, a large crowd of protesters gathered outside the DEP office to protest the agency's notice of intent to issue an exploratory drilling permit to Clearwater Land & Minerals. The company wanted to drill in Calhoun County, just west of the Apalachicola River. The Apalachicola Riverkeeper challenged the move in court.

But that wasn't the first time a permit had been issued for the same location. In 2019, DEP issued a permit to Cholla Petrolium, but that drilling never took place.

In May, after the filing of HB 1143, ABC 27 spoke with the founder of the Downriver Project about how Drilling over in Calhoun County could also impact Wakulla County's oyster industry.

“It’s essential to our oyster economy, our fishing traditions, and this bill helps make sure it’s protected,” said Gil Damon, Founder of the Downriver Project. He had been working with the community to halt the drilling efforts. Damon told us the battle was about preserving a way of life.

“We are going to fight for our way of life, and that’s what’s happening here,” he said.

In June, DEP finally denied the permit to Clearwater Land & Minerals.

According to HB 1143 analysis, the Apalachicola NERR is one of three in the state.

There is also the Guana Tolomato Mantazas NERR, which hosts some of Florida's highest dunes, and is the northernmost habitat for mangroves. It is known for oyster bars, and as a calving ground for the endagered Right Whale.

The Rookery Bay Nerr, south of Naples, supports 150 species of birds, as well as some endangered and threatened species of animals, incuding the Florida Panther.

The NERR System is the result of a partnership between between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the coastal states and territories; however, Florida DEP is the lead managing agency for the three National Estuarine Research Reserves in Florida.

According to the bill, certain oil and gas drilling activities will be banned in designated rural areas of opportunity (RAO), if the proposed site is within 10 miles of a NERR.

The Northwest RAO covers Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla, and Washington Counties.

Additionally, DEP must consider:



how well protected the water and shoreline would bein the event of an accidental blowouts;

The nature, character, and location of lands involved;

the nature, type and extent of ownership of the applicant;

the likelihood of the presence of oil, gas or minerals on a commercially viable basis.

According to previously filed records, the Clearwater Land & Minerals project would have had only a 30% chance of striking oil.

According to federal and state reports, Florida's crude oil reserves account for less than one-tenth of a percent of the nation's crude oil production. In 2024, that amounted to 630,385 barrels of oil, pumped by 50 producer wells. Most of those are in Northwest Florida.

