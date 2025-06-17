Florida DEP denies drilling permit to Clearwater Land and Minerals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An oil drilling permit application has been denied. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has denied the permit for Clearwater Land and Minerals to explore oil drilling in the floodplain of the Apalachicola River.

This comes following a legal action by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper. The group focuses on protecting the Apalachicola River.

The drilling would have occurred in Calhoun County, the same location where an approved permit was issued to Cholla Petroleum in 2019. That company’s drilling plans were not completed.

According to court documents, experts testified there was only a 30% likelihood of striking oil. The court found Clearwater was looking to drill in a sensitive area.

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper considers this a turning point. The so-called ‘Kill the Drill’ bill is awaiting a signature from Governor Ron DeSantis to become law. The proposal would stop oil and gas drilling near Apalachicola Bay and upstream.

