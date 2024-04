Florida Highway Patrol says, as of 2:15 p.m. both the inside and middle lane have now reopened on I-10.

According to FHP, the driver of an 18-wheeler struck a guard rail and lost their load.

The wreck caused a major traffic backup on the highway. FHP says traffic remains backed up about four miles.

Crews are currently helping reload the 18-wheeler. FHP did not say what cargo the truck was hauling.

No injuries were reported.