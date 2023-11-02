LIVE: Charlie Adelson testifies in his murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in the courtroom for opening statements and witness testimony in the trial of Charlie Adelson. He is accused of hiring hitmen to murder FSU Law professor Dan Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

UPDATE 11/2/2023 9:28 A.M.

Court is now in session for the testimony of Charlie Adelson. He was just sworn in for the second time after being sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

Adelson took the stand around 8:52 a.m. The first question his defense attorney Dan Rashbaum asked him was if he had anything to do with the death of Dan Markel.

"Absolutely not," Adelson said.

Rashbaum asked him how he was feeling.

"Very nervous," Adelson said.

Rashbaum then moved on to ask Adelson about his background.

Adelson testified that he came from an upper middle class family. In 1992, he said his dad lost a lot of money.

After graduating from UCF, Adelson said went to dental school. Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale. He also said he went to school to be a periodontist beyond dental school.

He joined his father Harvey at his practice. It was renamed the "Adelson Institute." He then bought the practice in 2012.

Around the time of the murder, Adelson said work came first for him. He testified that his best financial years were 2013 through 2015. In 2014, Adelson said his income was around $900,000.

He said his habits included taking any dental jobs he could, going to the gym late at night and going out once a week, usually on Saturday nights.

Adelson said he met Markel in a deli with Wendi. He said his first thoughts were that he was a nice guy and similar to other men his sister had dated in the past.

Adelson testified he rarely visited Tallahassee to see Markel and his sister.

Adelson said he found out about the divorce shortly before Wendi filed. He said Wendi told him her and Markel had been to couple's counseling for six months prior to the filing.

The defendant said he heard 80% of his information about Wendi and Markel's relationship from his mom, Donna.

Rashbaum asked him how Wendi was during the divorce.

"Extremely stressed," Adelson said.

His defense attorney later asked him if he was aware of the request for relocation of his nephews.

Adelson said that was not something he felt was important for his life. He said it was a different story with his parents.

"To them, it was very important," Adelson said.

He said his family did look at giving $1 million to Markel to allow for relocation of the children. Adelson said part of the plan was for him to pay a third of that and leave the rest up to his parents.

Adelson said he was making more money than his parents at the time.

"I got cash," Adelson said he told his parents. "I can pay for it."

