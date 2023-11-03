LIVE: Charlie Adelson continues his testimony for a second day in murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in the courtroom for witness testimony in the trial of Charlie Adelson. He is accused of hiring hitmen to murder FSU Law professor Dan Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi. The state has also named Wendi and Donna Adelson, Charlie's mother, as un-indicted co-conspirator.

UPDATE 11/3/2023 9:11 A.M.

The cross-examination of accused murderer Charlie Adelson began around 9:10 a.m. Friday.

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman started by asking Adelson if he thought his testimony was complicated.

"There are just so many explanations," Cappleman said.

"There are no explanations," Adelson said. "I explained what happened."

Adelson took the stand for the second day in a row Friday morning in his own defense in his murder trial.

Adelson is accused of orchestrating the death of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel. The prosecution says he hired hitmen through his girlfriend at the time to murder his ex-brother-in-law.

The defendant claims he was being extorted by one of the convicted murderers, Katherine Magbanua.

He said she killed Markel to threaten Adelson out of money.

"It's scary as hell to thing you're one signature away from losing your life," Adelson said on the stand today.

