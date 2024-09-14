Leon High School student arrested for Snapchat threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's office arrested a student Friday following a social media threat.

According to LCSO they were alerted around 2:30pm Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigations regarding an intercepted Snapchat threat involving Leon High School.

LCSO immediately began investigating the information which resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old Leon High School student.

The student is charged with felony Written Threats to Commit Mass Shooting or Act of Terrorism. The student was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces expulsion from Leon County Schools.

LCSO, in coordination with Leon County Schools, continue to treat any threat toward schools as serious and will be swiftly and aggressively investigated.

There have been a number of social media threats across South Georgia and the Big Bend.

In an unrelated display, Leon County School officials along with the Leon County Sheriff's office urged parents and guardians to have conversations with their children regarding making social media threats, adding there will be consequences.

Leon County Schools, Sheriff's Office address increased reports of possible school threats

The district have a zero tolerance policy of threatening acts of violence toward schools. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.