Jurors see key evidence in day five of testimony in the Charlie Adelson trial

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in the courtroom for witness testimony in the trial of Charlie Adelson. He is accused of hiring hitmen to murder FSU Law professor Dan Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Click here for our coverage from when Adelson was arrested last year.

UPDATE 11/1/2023 9:18 A.M.

Jurors continued listening to recorded phone calls Charlie Adelson made to his mother in 2016.

The first call presented focused on a meeting Adelson had with Katherine Magbanua, one of the convicted killers, after an undercover FBI agent confronted Donna Adelson.

In the phone call, Adelson tells his mother Donna that he met with a "friend" to give her "...relationship advice...."

FBI Special Agent Pat Sanford testified that Adelson was speaking about Magbanua when referring to a friend in the phone call. He also said "relationship advice" was code for interaction with law enforcement.

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman played another phone call. This time it was not Adelson's voice playing back.

The phone call was between Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia, one of the hitmen involved in the murder.

Magbanua told Garcia about what happened in her conversation with Adelson about the FBI agent.

Garcia got upset with Magbanua and refused to call the phone number the undercover agent left Donna.

The prosecution continued to play other phone calls Adelson and Magbanua made where they use code words to disguise speaking about the undercover FBI agent directly on the phone.

