Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.

The sound of progress plays out on the north end of Thomasville where the new Ashley Furniture Distribution Center is taking shape.

“They have invested over $20 million,” explained Shelley Zorn. “That’s 105 jobs,” the executive director of the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority said. “We try to support at every level. It doesn’t matter if it’s 5 jobs, 10 jobs or 100 jobs, every job is important.”

Ashley’s project continues the mission to make Thomasville a hub of business. We told you about their new development at 1915 South on Thomasville’s South Side less than a year ago.

“We have a lot of great industry that has been here for many, many years,” said Andrew Goodwin. He is business development manager for Thomasville. He said the area is ripe for development because, “the infrastructure we have here is extremely reliable. That’s water, sewer, gas.”

Zorn said in 2022, more than 450 new jobs were created in the Thomasville area by existing industries. Those industries have invested over $20 million. That trend is expected to continue into 2023 with expansions like the one at Carroll’s Cabinets.

“They’re expanding. They needed more space,” Zorn said. “That’s going to be about 15 jobs to start and then the possibility for more.”

That project is adding to the growth and development at Red Hills Business Park. It’s a tract of land with plots ranging from four to 90 acres.

When it comes to housing new workers in the area, Zorn said, “Thomasville is very fortunate, again, in that right now we have about 1,300 new residential hookups that are in the pipeline.”

Bringing new opportunities to families driving this city’s economy forward.

In addition to the furniture and cabinets, Zorn said Troy Acoustics is investing over $40 million in a project that will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. They make sound paneling for gun ranges, sound rooms and movie theaters. Adding to that, Ecrimesa, a company from Spain, also plans on building their U.S. headquarters in Thomasville. They make small metal parts for the gun industry, medical, and aerospace.