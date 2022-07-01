Spain-based Ecrimesa to bring jobs to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A foreign company is investing in Thomasville; bringing 30 new jobs to the area.

The company, Ecrimesa, started in Spain in 1964 and is now making a U.S. headquarters in Thomasville.

They plan to invest $6 million creating 30 new jobs.

Economic Developer Shelley Zorn says there were many reasons they chose to work with Thomasville.

One being, "They want to be in a gun friendly state and a gun friendly area. They make small metal parts like triggers and other small parts for guns. They are also in healthcare, automotive, aerospace," Zorn said.

This company will be able to provide an average wage of $50,000 to $60,000 for skill level jobs and they will work with the technical college on finding skilled workers.

Ecrimesa plans to be up and running in southwest Georgia by next spring.