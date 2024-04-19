Here’s how to make any room party-ready with just $10 decorations

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Throwing a memorable party doesn’t have to break the bank. With a bit of creativity and resourcefulness, you can elevate your next gathering with stunning decorations that won’t cost a fortune. From festive banners to whimsical centerpieces, we’ve rounded up a selection of budget-friendly party decorations, each priced at $10 or less.

Whether you’re planning a birthday bash, baby shower or holiday celebration, these budget-friendly decorations are sure to add charm and flair to your festivities. Get ready to dazzle your guests without draining your wallet.

Streamers

Crepe paper streamers probably remind you of your own childhood birthday parties. however, these economical decorations can be elevated with just a little forethought. You can drape a ceiling and elevate it to look like fabric! Instead of hanging them individually, braid or twist them together to create a thicker rainbow-colored streamer and then attach to the ceiling for a dramatic effect.

Balloon Arch

Create a stunning balloon arch with this kit of 102 blue, white, metallic blue and silver confetti latex balloons, along with arch balloon strip tape and stickers for easy assembly. This set is suitable for all sorts of occasions, including baby or nesting showers, birthdays, anniversaries and more. It makes an impressive entrance or focal point for opening gifts or blowing out the candles on the cake.

Bunting

Channel all the charm and whimsy of an English village picnic with this pretty vintage-style bunting in eight different floral designs. Hang them in the backyard or inside to host the perfect afternoon tea. Or cut them from the ribbon and arrange them in a star shape for an interesting table decoration.

LED Light-Up Balloons

Upgrade your party with balloons that light up! These feature pull-away tags that, when removed, make them glow in the dark. They are perfect for kids’ parties, especially with a disco theme where you can turn off the overhead lights and let them boogie.

Paper Pompoms

Add a touch of elegance to your party with this paper pompom set featuring 12 pieces in three sizes and four pretty colors. Hang them anywhere or set them on tables to create a dreamy backdrop perfect for birthdays, weddings and showers.

Hanging Paper Lanterns

These adorable mermaid-hued paper lanterns offer the finishing touch to your child’s underwater-themed party. You’ll receive 16 lanterns ranging in size from 4 to 10 inches made from high-quality imported paper. There are also 11 other colors to choose from to complement your party style. As they are durable and reusable, they offer great value for the money. The set comes with a light for each lantern, making it a great choice for outdoor evening events.

Natural Pampas Centerpiece

This party centerpiece with dried pampas grass and flowers is a timeless and elegant addition to any special occasion. It adds to a dreamy and romantic atmosphere perfect for wedding or engagement parties. It can also make a work party feel more special. Because this centerpiece is made up of many smaller elements, you can split it up and spread pieces around, or buy more for a fuller look.

Iridescent Tablecloth

Although this wipe-clean iridescent tablecloth will certainly make your party table more appealing, don’t let your creativity stop there. Try affixing it to the wall, cutting it into strips to make streamers, or hanging it from the ceiling for limitless options. For baby showers, graduations, birthdays or even ’80s-themed parties this pearlescent fabric is the perfect finishing touch.

Wedding Arch Draping Fabric

Create a focal point for your wedding, special event or party with this draping fabric currently available in five different colors to match your party theme and decor. For a dramatic look purchase several panels of fabric and create a ceiling focal point. Drape the pieces artfully from the center of the ceiling out to the corners of the room. You can also use ribbon or balloons in the middle to cover any tape or pins.

Daisy Tissue Paper Pom Poms

Celebrate in sunny style with these daisy-themed yellow and white pompom decorations. You’ll get a mix of 12- and 8-inch tissue paper pompoms and paper flowers in this 10-pack. They are perfect for a variety of occasions, including outdoor events such as garden parties, barbecues, birthdays, baby showers, weddings and more. They add a charming touch of whimsy to any event.

Paisley Bandanas

These cute bright bandanas make fun favors but can also do double duty as party decorations. Tie them together to make a garland or lay them flat on your party tables to create a runner. Use them in place of napkins to wrap cutlery. With 12 bandanas per pack, you can create a vibrant effect without breaking the bank. Make them part of a Western-themed party!

Floral Hoop Centerpiece

This set of five elegant gold hoops can transform a table setting into a woodland fairy theme or a classic wedding centerpiece. Attach faux flowers or garlands to match your decor and theme or use a marker to decorate the wooden place card holder. You could also leave the blocks off and attach the hoops directly to the wall for a fun backdrop for guest photos.

Artificial Ivy Greenery Garland

Crafted from high-grade silk leaves that are fade-resistant and waterproof, these vines offer a durable and realistic alternative to natural foliage. You can use them for indoor or outdoor celebrations or to create an interesting backdrop for photos.

Artificial Flowers

Stock up on these bright and cheerful artificial dandelion flowers for a pop of color at your next event without the worry that they’ll wilt or require extra work. They brighten up any table setting, cake table or party venue and are available in a range of colors and types to match your party theme.

Whether you choose vibrant paper lanterns, vintage bunting or delicate silk ivy vines, these decorations prove that you can create a visually captivating atmosphere without breaking the bank. Let your imagination run wild as you explore the possibilities with affordable party decorations for any event you want to host.

