GEORGIA EARLY VOTING: here’s what you need to know

VALDOSTA, GA (WTXL) — Early voting in Georgia starts Tuesday.

This will make three weeks for voting before the November 5th election.

WHERE CAN YOU VOTE?

Click HERE link to find your polling location.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

All Registered voters will need to bring photo ID.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State Office, the valid forms of identification include:



Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

A Georgia driver's license, even if expired

Student ID from a Georgia public College or University

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Whether voting in person or with an absentee ballot, you will have to show valid identification.

If you have been impacted by Hurricane Helene, there are steps you can take to still cast your vote.

CLICK HERE FOR 2024 GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY HURRICANE HELENE.

Georgia early voting runs through the Friday before election day, which will be November 1.

