Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

PREPARE NOW: Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency in 41 Florida counties ahead of tropical system

A number of Big Bend counties are included in the declaration
The Gulf Coast is being urged to monitor a tropical system as models show a potential hurricane striking the region this week. (Scripps News)
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency in 41 Florida counties ahead of a potential hurricane strike. Watch video about the storm forecast above. Neighborhood reporter, Kenya Cardonne, is talking with neighbors in Southeast Tallahassee about storm prep. Watch her reel embedded below.

The counties included are listed below:

  • Alachua
  • Bay
  • Bradford
  • Calhoun
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Collier
  • Columbia
  • Dixie
  • Escambia
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gilchrist
  • Gulf
  • Hamilton
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Holmes
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lee
  • Leon
  • Levy
  • Liberty
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Monroe
  • Okaloosa
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Santa Rosa
  • Sarasota
  • Sumter
  • Suwannee
  • Taylor
  • Union
  • Wakulla
  • Walton
  • Washington

The governor made the declaration because of the system currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The governor wrote "conditions are forecast to organize and develop Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine into a tropical depression or tropical storm during the next day or two over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where further development and strengthening is expected."

PTC Nine track and location
PTC Nine track and location

An emergency declaration helps state agencies prepare for storm response.

You can read the entire declaration here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood