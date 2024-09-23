PREPARE NOW: Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency in 41 Florida counties ahead of tropical system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency in 41 Florida counties ahead of a potential hurricane strike. Watch video about the storm forecast above. Neighborhood reporter, Kenya Cardonne, is talking with neighbors in Southeast Tallahassee about storm prep. Watch her reel embedded below.

The counties included are listed below:

Alachua

Bay

Bradford

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Collier

Columbia

Dixie

Escambia

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hernando

Hillsborough

Holmes

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Monroe

Okaloosa

Pasco

Pinellas

Santa Rosa

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

The governor made the declaration because of the system currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The governor wrote "conditions are forecast to organize and develop Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine into a tropical depression or tropical storm during the next day or two over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where further development and strengthening is expected."

ABC 27 PTC Nine track and location



An emergency declaration helps state agencies prepare for storm response.

You can read the entire declaration here.