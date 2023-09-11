'Flying off the shelves': Early-season hype for Seminole football merch adds boost to local businesses

Merchandise is flying off the shelves at all Garnet & Gold locations after Seminoles' early wins over LSU and Southern Miss.

FSU climbed to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, it's highest ranking since 2017.

Watch now to see what one FSU student expects the team to win in 2023.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Alberto Camargo in Tallahassee's Collegetown neighborhood where the hype around Florida State football is the highest it's been in a decade.

The 'Noles are ranked No. 3 in the latest AP poll, the highest since 2017. FSU junior Jaden Drummond has seen the team's rise firsthand and expects them to win big this year.

"I see ACC championship for sure. You know, we still got Georgia up there so I wouldn't go nationals yet but, 100% ACC championship, that's in the bag. 1000%"

More excitement for the 'Noles means more sales at local businesses like Garnet & Gold. Manager Brandon Falstrom tells me business has boomed, and so has the energy.

"Every store is slammed and products been flying off the walls. So it's been nice to see a constant movement and positive attitudes with customers. Our employees are happy to see it as well, it's just been a good time."

FSU plays Boston College this Saturday at noon. As long as the 'Noles keep winning, the vibes around town will match. In Tallahassee's Collegetown, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

