Florida Shines offering free college readiness webinars for high school students with aim to boost enrollment

Webinars are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with themes of "Explore", "Apply" and "Fund".

Participating in seminars like College 101 improve a student's likelihood of pursuing a degree. according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Watch now to see when is the best time for high school students to start thinking about college.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Getting high school students ready for their biggest transition yet, college.

I'm Alberto Camargo in Tallahassee's Collegetown here at Florida Shines, where a series of webinars are being held to help students transition.

According to a YouScience national survey of high school students, 3 of every 4 are not prepared for college. Starting this Thursday, September 14, Florida Shines is hosting three weekly webinars called "College 101" aimed toward high schoolers considering their options.

Each session will feature experts from universities around the state and be based around these themes. These webinars are free to attend and open to students of all years and their parents.

Ashley Thimmes from Florida Shines explained the value of each session and she says it's never too early for students and parents to begin prepping for the future.

"College success isn't all about once you're in college. It really starts, you know, at the forefront of 'how am I gonna get there?', you know, 'what all am I gonna do once I'm there?', so this really sets a foundation for that process."

The National Center for Education Statistics has found that students who use a resource like College101 are more likely to pursue a college degree.

You can sign-up now and find recordings of each webinar if you can't make it. In Collegetown, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

