FAMU President Robinson to update Board of Trustees on athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — FAMU President Larry Robinson will provide an update on athletics to the Board of Trustees during an emergency meeting being held at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 via Zoom.

The public can join the call at https://famu.zoom.us/j/95805330173?pwd=QUNsUDc0SndxK1VNV0M3dEFNNGZ6UT09

Webinar ID: 958 0533 0173

Passcode: 154048

This meeting comes after compliance issues came to light just before FAMU's game against UNC.

Friday, Aug. 26, ABC 27 reported that at least 20 FAMU football players were ruled ineligible by the NCAA because of compliance issues ranging from academics to transfers.

The number has since fallen to 17.

The following Monday, the 2022 Rattler Football Team released a letter addressed to FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson.

The letter, signed by 89 players, addressed several issues the team has with the "student-athlete experience at FAMU."

The letter highlighted issues with academic support and compliance.

FAMU later released a statement about the ongoing compliance issues and FAMU President Larry Robinson held a press conference Tuesday to address the football team.

Before the press conference began, Robinson had the opportunity to speak with the football players directly as well as learn from them. He described the conversation as a "very understanding dialogue."

According to Robinson, a commitment has been made to have five additional compliance workers and two academic advisers to assist with compliance among athletics. He hopes to have the additional workers within the next two months and the other individuals by the end of the fall semester.

Wednesday, ABC 27 reported that the Assistant Director of Media Relations at Florida A&M University said the Compliance Office has already started interviewing for the 5 new compliance positions.

This isn't the first time FAMU has run into issues with compliance when it comes to athletics.

In 2019, FAMU faced a series of penalties after the NCAA discovered that student athletes over an eight year period were ineligible to compete in 12 different sports.

They were issued a five year probation and several other penalties at that time. According to NCAA documents, FAMU filed an appeal for the financial portion of their penalties but lost.

