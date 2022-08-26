20 FAMU players ineligible for game against UNC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Twenty Florida A&M university football players might not make the trip to North Carolina for this weekend's first game against UNC.

According to FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons, it all centers around compliance issues ranging from academics to transfers.

Simmons said they have made a plea with the NCAA to appeal their circumstance.

"The responsibility ultimately falls on the student athlete, but without support, it is really, really hard to juggle all they have to juggle and still maintain satisfactory academic progress and still compete at the highest level. we are asking for a little bit of grace and mercy from the NCAA," Simmons said.

He said there are only seven offensive lineman that can travel, which is not enough to safely play a football game.

Florida A&M University confirmed Friday afternoon that the football team will make the trip to Chapel Hill to play the University of North Carolina.

Game time is 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the contract between Florida A&M University and the University of North Carolina, which was obtained by WTXL ABC 27 via a public records request, FAMU is guaranteed to receive $450,000 to play UNC.

