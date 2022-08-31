Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers.

The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.

GOOD NEWS: I have confirmed with FAMU that the number of athletes that are not certified to play Sunday against Jackson State has gone down to 17. @abc27 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) August 31, 2022

Last week, ABC 27 reported that at least 20 FAMU football players were ruled ineligible by the NCAA because of compliance issues ranging from academics to transfers.

Florida A&M University has pledged to provide additional academic support for football student-athletes.