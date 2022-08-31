Watch Now
Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program

At least 20 players were deemed ineligible last week
Posted at 5:01 PM, Aug 31, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers.

The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.

Last week, ABC 27 reported that at least 20 FAMU football players were ruled ineligible by the NCAA because of compliance issues ranging from academics to transfers.

Florida A&M University has pledged to provide additional academic support for football student-athletes.

