America Votes: Runoff election results around Southeast Georgia

GEORGIA (WTXL) — In addition to the Republican runoff in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, and Lowndes County's school board and County Commissioner races; there were several other runoffs around our region.

Tuesday night, J. Gregory Howard clinched the Republican nomination for State Senate District 7. He had 61.59% of the vote to Fred Clayton's 38.41%. Senate District 7 includes Berrien County. The winner will go on to face Democratic incumbent Nabilah Islam Parkes in November.

In Echols County, Justin Staten won the Republican nomination for County Commission District 2, Post 1. With all votes in Staten had 72 percent of the vote to Freddy Permenter's 27 percent. Since there is no Democratic contender for the office, Staten will take the post.

Grady County Republicans were selecting their nominee for County Commission District 1. In what looks to be the tightest race of the night for our region, Yancey Maxwell defeated Richard Jordan 52.23% to 47.77%. That reverses the May primary positions, where Jordan had 44% of the vote, and Maxwell received 38% The current incumbent, June Knight, only recieved 18 percent of the vote in May. Maxwell will take the seat, since no Democrats are in the running.

Thomas County voters also took tot he polls to vote in a Chief Magistrate runoff election. The win went to Matthew Shiner (52.85%) over incumbent Andrew Seery (47.15%). There are no Democratic challengers.