Dry Weather Continues into the Weekend with Abundant Sunshine and Highs in the Upper 80s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures across the region this morning have fallen into the low 70s and upper 60s, with a few passing clouds in the sky. Some passing clouds will continue through the mid morning hours, before clear skies begin to dominate the region with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will climb through the 70s this morning before reaching the 80s by noon. Highs will top off in the upper 80s today with a few isolated locations reaching the low 90s. Skies will remain on the dry side today across the region, with a very low chance of rain. Humidity will also be relatively low, with dewpoint temperatures expected to be in the 50s.

The clear skies will continue through the overnight hours, making it a great night to stargaze! Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, cooling into the 60s by midnight. The dry weather and clear skies will continue through the weekend, with abundant sunshine each of the next few days. Dry weather holds on to start the workweek on Monday, before isolated storm chances return to the region Tuesday into mid week. Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend while it lasts!