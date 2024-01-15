WATCH: Tallahassee and Leon County honor both FSU and FAMU athletics

At Monday's MLK celebration at Cascades Park, the city of Tallahassee and Leon County celebrated the winning seasons of both FSU and FAMU.

At Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Cascades Park, the city of Tallahassee and Leon County celebrated the winning seasons of both FSU and FAMU.

After the MLK Parade city and county leaders joined fans to read a proclamation honoring the two football teams.

FSUs celebrated an undefeated regular season. It was bittersweet as the team got excluded from the College Football Playoff despite their perfect record.

Tallahassee leaders celebrated the FAMU Rattlers' victory in the Celebration Bowl, securing their first national title since 1978 on top of an undefeated season.

The Rattler's head coach Willie Simmons is now leaving for Duke University.

