Day 3 of testimony continues in the trial of accused murderer Charlie Adelson

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in the courtroom for opening statements and witness testimony in the trial of Charlie Adelson. He is accused of hiring hitmen to murder FSU Law professor Dan Markel in 2014 in his Betton Hills home during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson's sister, Wendi.

Click here for our coverage from when Adelson was arrested last year.

UPDATE 10/30/2023 9:40 A.M.

Katherine Magbanua has been called to testify. She was dating Charlie Adelson at the time of the murder. The prosecution claims that Magbanua solicited help from Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garica to murder Markel at Adelson's request.

Magbanua said she lied when she took the stand in her own trial. She said she was in middle of Adelson and the hitmen.

"The truth needs to come out," Magbanua said.

UPDATE 10/30/2023 9:10 A.M.

The prosecution questioned Rivera. Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked Rivera if he knew for sure Garcia was lying to him. Rivera said no.

The assistant state attorney then asked Rivera if Garcia ever mentioned "the dentist" when traveling to Tallahassee for the murder.

"He said nothing about him," Rivera said.

UPDATE 10/30/2023 9:07 A.M.

Luis Rivera took the stand for his second day of testimony. The defense is pressing Rivera about Garcia and Magbanua's requests when asking Rivera to participate in the shooting.

Rashbaum asked Rivera if it was possible if Sigfredo Garcia, who was convicted of murder in 2019, lied to him about seeing Wendi on the street.

"Who knows," Rivera said.

The defense claims Sigfredo Garcia tried to run Adelson off the road. Rashbaum said in his opening statement that Garcia hated Adelson because he was dating his high school sweetheart, Katherine Magbanua.

Rashbaum asked Rivera if he knew this. He said no.

Rivera said he did not want to kill Markel on his first trip to Tallahassee. He said they saw him with his children. Rivera said this gave him pause.

Rivera then testified him and Garcia went back to Tallahassee on July 18, 2014. He said Garcia pulled the trigger in Markel's garage.

