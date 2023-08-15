CRASH UPDATE: Wild Florida prays for victims, suspends all airboat activities following collision

Wild Florida has suspended all airboat activities.

A crash involving two charter airboats at Wild Florida sent 16 people to the hospitalwith injuries Monday.

Watch aerial video from the scene following the crash

NEWS RELEASE FROM WILD FLORIDA:

Monday, two airboats collided while doing routine tours, resulting in passenger injuries.

First, we would like to apologize to all visitors involved and pray for a speedy recovery for all injured parties. We are cooperating fully with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and local authorities as they conduct an official investigation of the incident.

We are also conducting our own internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Wild Florida prides itself on not just having U.S. Coast Guard-approved airboats but also hiring licensed Master Captains who elevate our safety protocols. We also want to extend our added gratitude to the many Wild Florida staff members and rescue teams from Osceola County EMS, St. Cloud Fire Rescue, and the Osceola County Sheriff's Department for their swift response.

At this time, all airboat activities at Wild Florida are suspended until further notice.

