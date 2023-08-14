Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

NEW VIDEO: FWC investigating Florida airboat collision that sent 16 to the hospital

A total of 28 passengers were on board
A crash involving two charter airboats at Wild Florida sent 16 people to the hospital with injuries
vlcsnap-2023-08-14-17h40m29s185.png
Posted at 5:44 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 17:44:32-04

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A crash involving two charter airboats at Wild Florida sent 16 people to the hospital with injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife confirmed they responded to a call regarding the collision of two charter airboats at Wild Florida. The FWC and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The United States Coast Guard will lead the investigation. FWC said a total of 28 passengers were on board. Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the injuries were lacerations, shoulder injuries and trauma. Some patients were flown to Osceola Regional.

HCA Healthcare confirmed, “HCA Florida Osceola Hospital received 16 patients who sustained injuries in the Wild Florida incident on Monday, August 14, 2023. Fourteen patients sustained minor injuries, and two patients are in critical but stable condition.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming