Word of South Festival this weekend at Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A unique blend of literature and music. That’s the best way to describe the Word of South Festival, which has called Tallahassee home since 2015.

“No one in the country is doing anything like this,” said Sara Marchessault, director Word of South Festival.”

This weekend you can check out more than 100 authors and musicians at Cascades Park.

The artist will cover your traditional genres like jazz, country and gospel. But also new ones like Opera Novella.

Friday’s performance at the main amphitheater stage by Jamey Johnson is the only part of this festival that will cost you anything. All other events this weekend are free. Parents there’s something special in store for your little ones.

“We’re running a program we’re calling literacy lane,” Marchessault. “It’s going to be set up on the Amphitheater lawn on Saturday, April 9th from noon to 3pm. Families and children will be able to come out and walk-through different stations. There will be interactive activities at each station that focus on steam and the impact of steam, stem and literacy.

Cascades Park is the place to be this weekend. There are six outdoor stages and five large tents that are set up as outdoor performance spaces.

If all of this music and literature works up an appetite there will be food vendors on site as well.

If it rains on Saturday or Sunday, there are rain revenues set up ahead of time. Click here for the updated performance schedules.