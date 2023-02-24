Word of South announces musician, author lineup for 2023 festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Word of South Festival announced the lineup of musicians and literature personalities for its 2023 festival in April.

More than 60 music artists and authors are expected to appear during the festival, which will be staged at Cascades Park.

Jon Meacham, a presidential historical and Pulitzer Prize winning author, is one of several authors scheduled to appear.

The Tallahassee Sympathy Orchestra, Ben Folds and DJ Demp are a sampling of dozens of musical artists scheduled to perform at the festival.

For a complete list of artists, visit the Word of South Festival website by clicking here.

The Word of South is a literature and music festival that brings writers and musicians together and looks at how the two disciplines are related. The festival was established in 2015 and the 2023 festival will be the eighth edition of the festival.

The festival is Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. Performances Saturday and Sunday are free to the public.