Wakulla County Sheriff's Office utilizes sticker to assist special needs individuals

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is working to better serve those with disabilities with sheriff's office branded red stickers.

The idea is already in use across the state of Florida.

Sheriff Jared Miller says bringing the badges to Wakulla County will better prepare his deputies and first responders.

Deputies go through training every year as well as continuing education for mental health and special needs calls.

Sheriff Miller said the sticker is just another tool to better respond to all situations.

He added many people have already visited the sheriff's office to get a free sticker.