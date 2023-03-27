Watch Now
Community

Actions

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office utilizes sticker to assist special needs individuals

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office in Crawfordville, Florida is working to better serve those with disabilities with sheriff's office branded red stickers.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 15:55:04-04

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is working to better serve those with disabilities with sheriff's office branded red stickers.

The idea is already in use across the state of Florida.

Sheriff Jared Miller says bringing the badges to Wakulla County will better prepare his deputies and first responders.

Deputies go through training every year as well as continuing education for mental health and special needs calls.

Sheriff Miller said the sticker is just another tool to better respond to all situations.

He added many people have already visited the sheriff's office to get a free sticker.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming