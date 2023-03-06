Valdosta High School football team volunteers at Second Harvest of South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Members of the Valdosta high School football team spent Saturday morning at Second Harvest of South Georgia doing volunteering work inside Second Harvest's warehouse.

"I want our players to understand life outside the gridiron. They need to know the importance of working to build a safe community not only for today, but for the generations to come," said Valdosta High School head football coach Shelton Felton in a statement. "Getting them actively involved in community service and committing to on-going leadership and team-building activities will help them to make better use of their time outside of the school day."

The Valdosta City Schools District said the volunteer work is part of Felton's initiative to get the football team involved in the community via community service, voluntary worship opportunities and ongoing team building and leadership activities.