U.S. swimming Olympians give tips at Mac Crutchfield Foundation event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday morning, several Team USA Olympians - past and present - making a splash at the Morcom Aquatic Center in Tallahassee; all in support of a local cause.

Those Olympians, getting together to teach Tallahassee kids how to swim.

It's all in support of the Mac Crutchfield Foundation.

Mac died in a drowning incident in 2008.

Those who loved him are carrying on his legacy with swim clinics that will later benefit communities in need that will help even more kids learn to swim.

Maggie Crutchfield says the yearly swim clinic in Tallahassee something everyone looks forward too.

"They can look at them and go oh my gosh, this is something that I can chase. But even if they don't make it to that level, it inspires, you're learning from the best with these kids who want to learn the most out of this sport, and you're also meeting other people," Maggie Crutchfield said.

Some of the Olympic swimmers in attendance Saturday morning were former University of Florida swimmers Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel along with Katie Ledecky.