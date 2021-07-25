Red Eye Coffee, bringing community together with each cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee coffee shop is serving up community in the form of a latte.

"It's so much more than a coffee shop," CEO and partnering manager of Red Eye Barby Moro said.

She said the founder Mark McNees started selling Red Eye coffee as a way to raise money for a great impact in 2004. Originally, Red Eye was founded as a nonprofit program of Element3 Church.

Moro was part of the new leadership that took over in 2018.

"It went from a nonprofit to being a for profit with a social impact, but the heart for the community and wanting to pour into the community remain the same," Moro said.

This rings true as Red Eye has donated over $100,000 to Tallahassee nonprofits and global organizations and another $250,000 to humanitarian causes.

Moro said building community is about more than donations for Red Eye.

"Oftentimes when I'm talking to people, they'll be like oh yeah I had a meeting at Red Eye and that's how this idea came about," Moro said.

Moro said the multiple locations across Tallahassee sell mostly locally made items like candles, honey and hot sauces.

"When you come to Red Eye and you support Red Eye, you're not only supporting Red Eye, you're also supporting this little ecosystem of local entrepreneurs and micro-businesses to just make a greater impact," Moro said.

Barby moved to Tallahassee to attend FSU, but over the years she's made this place her home.

She said she's proud to help grow Tallahassee with every cup of coffee.

"Kind hearts deserve great coffee, and for us, great coffee not only tastes good but does good and that's from farmer to customer," Moro said.

Making the iconic red eye tree frog a logo that is totally Tallahassee.