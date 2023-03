(WTXL) — A Tallahassee band "Tonight's Special" joined ABC 27 Sunrise morning show anchor Jasmine Monroe to discuss its upcoming appearance at the Apollo Theater in New York.

The group won a competition recently at the Social Vegan in Tallahassee and the grand prize was the opportunity to audition at the famous theater.

The band members, who are students of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Music, combines electronic hip-hop and jazz.