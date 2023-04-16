Tallahassee Music and Bike Fest rides through capitol city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Music and Bike Fest is riding through the Capitol City.

The three day festival offers bikers a chance to experience 20 hours and 730 miles worth of rides.

Additionally there's musical acts throughout each day in Apalachee Regional Park along with food trucks.

Bryan Myers, president of the Christian Motorcycle Association, says Tallahassee is supportive of the biker community.

"People here love our bikers, they take care of us, they look out for us, there's a lot of support in the whole community here," Myers said.

Each year the bike rally benefits local charities in Tallahassee.

This year the rally will donate to Team Guardian, which is a veteran non-profit group.