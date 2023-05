HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College and the Public Safety Institute are making sure public safety is on people's minds.

TCC's public safety day had multiple organizations including the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police, Tallahassee Fire, Florida Highway Patrol, and more.

The event focused on these agencies making connections with community members.

The TCC Foundation also awarded $10,000 in scholarships to students interested in pursuing public safety careers.