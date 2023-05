TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend Hospice celebrates 40 years this year of providing programs and services to patient with advanced illness, as well as their families.

On May 18th, it will hold its Spring Fling at Tallahassee Nurseries. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and features food, wine and music.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at Event Registration - Big Bend Hospice Foundation (charityproud.org).