'You go after kids, we go after you.' 6 arrested in Franklin County following child predator investigation

Multiple law enforcement agencies announce the arrest of 6 people following what they are calling ‘Operation Summer Hurricane.’ According to Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith, the suspects were targeting children online.

Officials say they are actively searching for two additional people following the investigation.

Law enforcement agencies making an appearance at Thursday's press conference include the FDLE, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, and the Tallahassee Police Department.

This is part of the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officials say investigations like these are targeting rural areas.

Tallahassee Homeland Security Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Nicholas Ingegno outlined today that they are trying to destroy the perception that there is a safe place for predators to operate.

"We are setting a standard that the places you typically were ok to hunt kids or solicit kids, that is no longer the case," said Ingegno.

