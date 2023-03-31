Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Loranne Ausley

(WTXL) — During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women & Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women & Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

Loranne Ausley is the longest-serving woman from Leon County in both the Florida House and Senate and the first woman to serve as both an elected Representative and a Senator. Ausley was influential in creating Whole Child Leon, an initiative targeting critical issues affecting youth and their families in the community.

Legacy Award

Althemese Barnes

Trailblazers

Jan Auger

Loranne Ausley

Argatha Gilmore

Elizabeth Ricci

Unsung Shero

Barbara Boone

Girls Can Do Anything

Kaylin Jean-Louis